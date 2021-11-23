A Cold And Blustery Day On Tap

Cold and blustery today. Highs will be in the mid 40s but the NW wind 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph will make it feel like the upper 20s to mid 30s. Temps bump up above normal on Thanksgiving with highs in the upper 50s. A strong cold front will move through dropping temps on Friday into the weekend below normal into the upper 40s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

