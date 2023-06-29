BALTIMORE — A Code Red Air Quality Alert is in place for central Maryland as the air particles in the atmosphere will be unhealthy for the entire population. Folks who suffer from lung/heart conditions will be most at risk. It is another great idea to limit your time outside. The wildfire smoke from Canada will create smoky-looking skies and high temperatures will range in the upper-80s. The bulk of Friday will be dry, however, showers and storms could develop later in the evening with temperatures flirting with 90°. Kicking off the first day of July with a round of scattered showers and possible storms as a warm front lifts through the region. Depending on the timing of the storm system, we could be placed in the warm sector-allowing storm chances to linger into Sunday. Humidity will increase and high temperatures this weekend will range in the upper-80s. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s next week. The associated cold front will swing through-sparking another round of widely scattered showers and storms. Good news for firework celebrations...guidance is trending drier for the 4th of July! Hopefully this remains the case. Fingers crossed!

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Widespread haze before 9pm. Areas of smoke before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.