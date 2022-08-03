A Code Orange in effect today

BALTIMORE — Sunny and sticky today with highs in the low-90s. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Baltimore metro and the Annapolis region today. Southerly winds will allow temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 90s-Thursday, but it may feel close to 105 degrees! It will feel like the triple digits on Friday as well with the chance for some showers and storms late day. The chance for pop up showers and storms lingers into the weekend with high temperatures in the low-90s. This trend continues into early next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday A chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday A chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%.