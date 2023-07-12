BALTIMORE — A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place for the bulk of central Maryland today. The air will be unhealthy for those who suffer from lung or heart conditions. The heat and humidity creeps up! Today, we could near record warmth with highs in the mid-90s! The old record high of 97° was set back in 1908. Today will be mostly rain-free with ample sunshine. High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s on Thursday, before dropping slightly into the low-90s heading into the weekend. Pop up showers and storms return Thursday late-day. More scattered storms are in the cards for Friday afternoon. A few storms could be on the stronger side-producing damaging winds and hail. If you have plans this weekend, Sunday looks more promising in terms of scattered showers and storms. Staying hot and sticky into early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 91.