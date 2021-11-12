Watch
A Chilly Weekend Ahead

Unseasonably cool temperatures linger...
Posted at 5:51 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 17:51:24-05
If you're looking to get out and about this weekend, temperatures will not be as pleasant as they were for most of the work week. A secondary front will slide through the area Saturday and I think we could see a stray shower earlier in the day, but the clouds will break heading into the afternoon and we'll see more sunshine. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 50s—but I think we get there.

By Sunday a colder air mass will be in place and and winds will gust 15 + mph, so I think it will feel a few degrees cooler. Temperatures only rise into the lower 50s and wind chills max out in the upper 40s — so Saturday is the day to get out and about... whether its the Sykesville Craft Beer Festival or the Waterfowl Festival— some sleeves will be needed!

