A Chilly Weekend Ahead

WMAR

If you're looking to get out and about this weekend, temperatures will not be as pleasant as they were for most of the work week. A secondary front will slide through the area Saturday and I think we could see a stray shower earlier in the day, but the clouds will break heading into the afternoon and we'll see more sunshine. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 50s—but I think we get there.

WMAR

By Sunday a colder air mass will be in place and and winds will gust 15 + mph, so I think it will feel a few degrees cooler. Temperatures only rise into the lower 50s and wind chills max out in the upper 40s — so Saturday is the day to get out and about... whether its the Sykesville Craft Beer Festival or the Waterfowl Festival— some sleeves will be needed!

#staytuned