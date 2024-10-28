A chilly start to the work week!

Watch Now
Good Sunday everyone! It is a cooler day here in Maryland with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow things change and temps plunge overnight. A Freeze Warning is in effect for central MD and the eastern shore until 9 AM Monday. Some spots could get down to 31 degrees. Throughout the day sunshine tries its best to get us back to the low to mid-60s.
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting the day off on a frosty note with Freeze Warnings in place until 9 AM for all of central Maryland and for the majority of the Eastern Shore. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs only hitting the low to mid-60s this afternoon. Staying dry throughout mid-week with warmer temperatures, in the 70s! Halloween will be very mild with temperatures warming up near 80°! A cold front swings through on Friday, dropping temps and bringing us our next best chance for rain! The weekend will be rain-free with high temperatures in the 60s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Widespread frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 67.

