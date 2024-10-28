A chilly start to the work week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting the day off on a frosty note with Freeze Warnings in place until 9 AM for all of central Maryland and for the majority of the Eastern Shore. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs only hitting the low to mid-60s this afternoon. Staying dry throughout mid-week with warmer temperatures, in the 70s! Halloween will be very mild with temperatures warming up near 80°! A cold front swings through on Friday, dropping temps and bringing us our next best chance for rain! The weekend will be rain-free with high temperatures in the 60s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Widespread frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 67.