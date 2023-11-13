Watch Now
A chilly start to the week

WMAR-2 News Ally Blake Sunday night weather
Posted at 2:29 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 02:29:39-05

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting off the work week on a cold note with temperatures in the 20s and 30s! Abundant sunshine is expected today with highs in the mid-50s. Temperatures trend more seasonal Tuesday and Wednesday before the 60s make a comeback late-week! Staying dry throughout the week with rain chances increasing late Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures drop back into the mid and upper-50s this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph.
Monday Night Clear, with a low around 39. West wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 58.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Friday Night A chance of showers late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A high near 60.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

