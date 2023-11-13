A chilly start to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting off the work week on a cold note with temperatures in the 20s and 30s! Abundant sunshine is expected today with highs in the mid-50s. Temperatures trend more seasonal Tuesday and Wednesday before the 60s make a comeback late-week! Staying dry throughout the week with rain chances increasing late Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures drop back into the mid and upper-50s this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 39. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Friday Night A chance of showers late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A high near 60.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.