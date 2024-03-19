A chilly start to spring!

BALTIMORE — Happy first day of spring! Temperatures will only climb into the low-50s this afternoon with plenty of clouds. Northwest wind gusts up to 30 mph can be expected. Due to breezy winds and low humidity values, elevated fire weather conditions are expected today across the area. Outdoor burning of any kind is highly discouraged. Turning windy mid-week as a cold front impacts the region. This front may spark a few isolated rain showers Wednesday afternoon/evening. Temperatures will rise near 60° for the first full day of spring, before dropping back into the 50s late-week. Clouds increase on Friday ahead of our next system, which could bring some rain showers to the area late Friday into Saturday. Seasonable high temperatures this weekend with drier conditions on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Windy.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.