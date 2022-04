WMAR

Well, we had a bit of a chilly spell to end the month of March. Last week, we had an afternoon high in the 30s, 40s, and 50s! If climatology is any guidance, temperatures will be warming over the next month! Morning lows should begin in the upper 30s today, and by the end of the month morning temperatures should be near 48°. As far as the afternoons are concerned, we're heading for the 70s! Buckle up— it's spring so plenty of rain should be in our future.

