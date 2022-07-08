A Calm End to the Work Week

BALTIMORE — The calm and cloudy weather continues for our Friday. While a sprinkle of rain is not out of the question we stay mostly dry for the day. Temperatures will hang around the low to mid 80s despite the cloud cover. Towards the overnight hours heading into Saturday we can expect another round of rain and some storms. This will be an early day event so it will not be a complete wash out but flooding can be a concern. The rest of the weekend and Monday will be much more sunnier before we see a spike in our temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday will also come with a threat for some thunder showers.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.