A brisk Wednesday ahead

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Another frosty start to the day with wake up temperatures in the 30s and low-40s. Partly cloudy skies dry conditions are in store for today. There will be an elevated brisk northwest wind, keeping temperatures in the upper-50s. Warming back into the 60s late-week with ample sunshine. Sunny skies and milder temperatures this weekend, with highs in the 70s. Next week stays bright, beautiful, and mild!
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 5-10 mph.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 60.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night Clear, with a low around 44.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 45.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 75.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 74.