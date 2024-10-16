A brisk Wednesday ahead

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Another frosty start to the day with wake up temperatures in the 30s and low-40s. Partly cloudy skies dry conditions are in store for today. There will be an elevated brisk northwest wind, keeping temperatures in the upper-50s. Warming back into the 60s late-week with ample sunshine. Sunny skies and milder temperatures this weekend, with highs in the 70s. Next week stays bright, beautiful, and mild!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 74.