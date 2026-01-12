A bright and sunny start to the work week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Plenty of sunshine to kick off this week with more seasonal temperatures in the mid-40s today. Tuesday will feature more sunshine before clouds take over mid-week. Rain showers arrive Wednesday as a strong cold front moves through the area. There are some signals that rain could mix with or even change over to snow on Thursday. Looking ahead, we’re also tracking another chance for snow showers later next weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Light west wind.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday A chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.