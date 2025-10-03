A bright and cool finish to the week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low-70s! High pressure moves offshore this weekend, allowing southerly winds to warm us up on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper-70s! Temperatures continue to climb near 80° into early next week. The next best chance for rain occurs on Wednesday.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 54.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 65.