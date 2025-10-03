A bright and cool finish to the week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low-70s! High pressure moves offshore this weekend, allowing southerly winds to warm us up on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper-70s! Temperatures continue to climb near 80° into early next week. The next best chance for rain occurs on Wednesday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 65.