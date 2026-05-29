A bright and beautiful end to the work week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A bright and sunny day with highs near 80°! Northerly winds pick up on Saturday, with wind gusts around 30 mph. Temperatures will fall slightly this weekend, with highs in the mid-70s. A dry start to June with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper-70s!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5-10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 81.