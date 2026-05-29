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A bright and beautiful end to the work week

Slightly cooler this weekend...
High pressure builds Friday bringing dry air and seasonable temperatures to the region. Expect light winds from the north with plenty of sunshine to end the work week. A dry cold front arrives Saturday bringing some extra clouds and a shift to gusty northwest winds reaching 20 to 25 knots. High temperatures will drop slightly into the 70s for most with 60s in the mountains while Saturday night lows dip into the 50s. High pressure remains in control through Monday and Tuesday keeping conditions dry with temperatures gradually warming back toward normal by the middle of next week.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Thursday night weather
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and last updated

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A bright and sunny day with highs near 80°! Northerly winds pick up on Saturday, with wind gusts around 30 mph. Temperatures will fall slightly this weekend, with highs in the mid-70s. A dry start to June with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper-70s!

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5-10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 81.

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