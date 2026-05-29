A bright and beautiful end to the work week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A bright and sunny day with highs near 80°! Northerly winds pick up on Saturday, with wind gusts around 30 mph. Temperatures will fall slightly this weekend, with highs in the mid-70s. A dry start to June with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper-70s!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5-10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 81.