A breezy day with sunshine!

Temperatures return to seasonal levels...
Dress warm as a cold and blustery day is expected with high temperatures only reaching the mid-40s! Wind chills will range in the 30s this afternoon, thanks to gusty west winds, upwards of 30-40 mph. There will be plenty of sunshine through the rest of the week, with temperatures climbing back into the 50s starting on Wednesday.
BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Temperatures will rebound back into the mid-50s today, with plenty of sunshine. Winds will remain breezy, with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Staying dry and seasonal through the rest of the work week. The weekend starts off rain-free and less breezy, before winds and shower chances increase heading into Sunday. A mostly dry start to next week with cool temps, in the mid-50s!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind around 5-15 mph.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Saturday Night A chance of rain late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Sunday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

