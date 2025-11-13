A breezy day with sunny skies!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Dry skies filled with sunshine through the remainder of the week, with high temperatures in the upper-50s! Northwest winds will be breezy today, upwards of 25-35 mph at times. Winds will finally relax on Friday and Saturday. Showers move in Saturday night and will be spotty during the day on Sunday. Temperatures will warm up into the mid-60s on Sunday, before they drop down into the low to mid-50s early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-35 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.