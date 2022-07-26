A break from all of the heat

BALTIMORE — The cooler air is here and bringing us that much needed break from the heat! Temperatures today will struggle to get into the upper 70s and 80s. Some stray showers will leave us with a few sprinkles but nothing to ruin the day. Wednesday another round of thunders showers is expected with some on the strong side creating gusty winds. Temperatures increase throughout the week. The next cold front on Friday will bring more showers and storms to the Mid-Atlantic before we dry out for our Saturday.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 86.