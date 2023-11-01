A blustery Wednesday!

BALTIMORE — Feeling colder and blustery today with highs in the low-50s and wind gusts between 30-35 mph at times. A Freeze Warnings go into effect late tonight through 10 AM Thursday as temperatures may drop as low as 25 degrees. The frost/freeze conditions will likely bring an end to the growing season across most locations in central Maryland. Now is the time to cover/protect any sensitive plants that you have. A sunny and seasonal end to the work week with high temperatures climbing back into the low-60s by Friday. Even milder this weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper-60s. A couple of showers are possible early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly to mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.