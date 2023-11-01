A blustery Wednesday!

BALTIMORE — Feeling colder and blustery today with highs in the low-50s and wind gusts between 30-35 mph at times. A Freeze Warnings go into effect late tonight through 10 AM Thursday as temperatures may drop as low as 25 degrees. The frost/freeze conditions will likely bring an end to the growing season across most locations in central Maryland. Now is the time to cover/protect any sensitive plants that you have. A sunny and seasonal end to the work week with high temperatures climbing back into the low-60s by Friday. Even milder this weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper-60s. A couple of showers are possible early next week.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Partly to mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 54.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 61.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.