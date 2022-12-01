A blustery Thursday ahead

BALTIMORE — Waking up with temperatures hovering around freezing. Patchy ice could be an issue for areas that still have standing water. Highs will struggle to hit the mid-40s today and wind chills will remain in the 30s, thanks to blustery northwest winds. A northwest breeze between 10-20 with gusts up to 25 mph can be expected. High pressure yields tons of sunshine through Friday. There is another chance for rain showers on Saturday. Sunday's high will be during the early morning hours, so temperatures will be quite chilly during the afternoon. The next chance for rain will be on Tuesday as another system slides through the region.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A chance of showers before 8am, then rain likely after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Rain likely before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday A chance of rain after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.