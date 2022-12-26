A bit warmer to for the new week

BALTIMORE — Kicking off our new week on the warmer side as we have temperatures back in the upper 20s and low 30s. While not necessarily warm, it is much better than what we saw over the weekend. The rest of the week will see rising temperatures each day as we close out 2022. Temperatures will be back into the 50s by Thursday and Friday. For our New Year weekend, a false spring takes hold as we see temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s with rain showers sliding in. Be sure to have an umbrella handy as it will be a soggy night then.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 day forecast

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Calm wind.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Calm wind.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

New Year's Day A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.