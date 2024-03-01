A beautiful way to end the work week

BALTIMORE — Capping off the work week with a ton of sunshine throughout the day helping boost our temperatures back to the low 50s. The sunshine and winds from the south will make this afternoon feel quite comfortable. Clouds will slowly build in and we begin to see overnight rain showers start off the weekend on the wet side. Luckily, this will taper off as we head into the afternoon hours as temperatures climb back into the mid 50s. Sunday will be drier and warmer which will lead into a nice stretch of warm weather with highs sitting in the low to mid 60s. By the middle of the work week, rain chances return as we see our next weather maker slide in and bring temperatures down to the low 60s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

7 day forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight Rain, mainly after 10pm. Low around 41. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Rain, mainly before 4pm. High near 54. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night A chance of rain, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.