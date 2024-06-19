90°+ heat continues...

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Mostly sunny with highs in the low-90s once again. The heatwave continues throughout the entire week and into the weekend as 90°+ temperatures persist. High pressure remains offshore this week, keeping skies dry and winds out of the south. Friday-Sunday will be the peak of the heatwave as temperatures climb near record levels, near 100° and heat index values will be in the triple digits. Models try to bring rain and storm chances in Sunday evening through Monday. Not feeling much relief early next week as temperatures drop off slightly into the mid and upper-90s.

7 Day Forecast:

Juneteenth Sunny, with a high near 91. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 97.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 98.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Monday Night A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 93.