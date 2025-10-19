Your Voices, Your Stories: Baltimore Parking Permits, Middle River Library, Sykesville Main Street

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off in Dundalk with Raven Payne who spoke with residents about a waterfront townhouse development that's been in the works for years. Some neighbors are supportive for the potential positive economic impact, while others are against it.

Dundalk neighbors have mixed reactions on townhome development

Next, Blair Sabol is in Baltimore City where leaders are considering eliminating parking minimums for new developments as part of a broader effort to address the city's housing affordability crisis, causing concern for some about already limited parking availability.

Baltimore may drop parking requirements for developers

Back to Baltimore County now, with Jeff Morgan who met with members of the Middle River community upset about plans for a new library being rejected.

Middle River disappointed after county executive rejects library proposal

Rounding out the week, Jack Watson headed out to Sykesville, a town hoping to win the prestigious Great American Main Street Award.

This small Maryland Main Street is up for a national award

