Dundalk neighbors have mixed reactions on townhome development

DUNDALK, Md. — A townhome development in Dundalk is garnering a lot of mixed reaction from neighbors.

Some people say it will be good for Dundalk's economy, while others want it to come to a full stop.

Sheltered Harbor II in Dundalk is an around 5.5-acre, 89-unit townhouse development right on the waterfront.

The project has been in the works for years but has gone through stalled periods until recently.

"The land just transferred ownership to the builder Lennar, which is usually a sign that they're getting ready to actually start building. They're in the final stages of development," said Robert Misotti.

Misotti has been following the development closely and has some reservations about it.

"I do see issues with building around the water and taking up some of the very last open space we have, as there is very little developable land left in this area."

But he sees an upside in the projected cost of the townhomes.

"The ones that are gonna be built here are almost certainly gonna be above $400,000. And that is very good for the economics of the area because it can bring in higher-income people and improve the demographics of the area, which attracts more businesses, shops, it brings more tax money into the area."

Many people on social media don't agree with him, saying they don't want the development because it's going to jack up property values.

"It does drive up property taxes for other people on the area, but at the same time I feel like at least in this immediate area, like there and here, it's in a pretty similar boat because they're both relatively recent developments that are somewhat upscale."

Residents on social media are also sounding the alarm about added traffic the development can bring after it's finished.

One person wonders where kids who move into the townhomes would go to school, saying the area schools are already full enough as is.

"Dundalk is over 67,000 people. 89 units is not a whole lot."

WMAR 2 News reached out to Lennar for comment and to ask if there is a start date for construction, but they haven't gotten back to us yet.

