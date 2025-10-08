Middle River community disappointed after county executive rejects library proposal

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A vacant lot sits in the middle of the newly built Greenleigh community in Middle River, filled with nothing but construction materials where a new library was planned to serve local residents.

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier rejected the proposal, stating in a release that the library would add tens of millions in unanticipated costs for lease payments, equipment and maintenance over the next several decades.

She added that these new annual costs would elevate the risk that tax increases would be needed.

Community members expressed frustration with the decision.

"Our community in Middle River are very disappointed, this is the opportunity of a lifetime," said Tamara Gunter, president of the Greenleigh Community Association.

The opportunity involved St. John Properties offering to pay for the upfront costs, then lease the library back to the county. According to Gunter, it would cost about $15 million to build the library.

"It would have been the heart of the Greenleigh community, it would have helped the businesses and restaurants here and it would've been a great amenity for the 6,000 residents," said Councilman David Marks, who represents District 5.

Marks said the community is moving forward following the denial.

"We are moving passed the Klausmeier executive and we are going to talk to the developer on our own and we are going to tee this up so hopefully the next county executive can embrace this idea," Marks said.

Klausmeier added in her statement: "This decision was not made lightly, and in no way diminishes our resolve to invest in our public libraries when fiscally responsible."

The decision has left the Greenleigh community frustrated, as residents want library services sooner rather than later.

"We have hardworking families who have latchkey kids they can't walk five miles, you wouldn't trust your kids to walk five miles and there's no sidewalk so there's no place for them to go," Gunter said.

