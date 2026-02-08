Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Your Voice, Your Stories: Utility Bill Errors, Viral Towson Uber, Dr. B's journey

WMAR
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.

We start off with a Matter for Mallory diving into costly utility problems homeowners can actually fix, while bills continue to rise.

As utility bills rise, a homeowner discovers mistake driving costs higher

Over at Towson University, Blair Sabol reports on an investigation launched after a viral video showed an Uber driver going over the Osler Drive pedestrian bridge.

Towson student recounts now-viral Uber ride on pedestrian bridge

Rounding out the week is Jack Watson reporting in Catonsville about a beloved dentist's journey battling cancer.

Beloved Catonsville dentist shares journey fighting cancer

