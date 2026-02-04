Beloved Catonsville dentist shares journey fighting cancer

CATONSVILLE, Md. — After a January snowstorm about 20 years ago, Dr. Scott Baylin began treating patients in Catonsville.

A good chunk of this town gets their smiles worked on at Catonsville Dental Care on Frederick Road. Not many smiles are bigger than Dr. B's.

"I love working with people. I love helping people. I love making people smile. I think you'll notice as you walk through the hallways here there's a lot of laughter, a lot of fun, a lot of smiles," Baylin told WMAR-2 News.

In 2026, after another January snowstorm, WMAR-2 News stopped by to meet Baylin, a senior doctor at the practice.

"It's just so nice to see the generations that have come to me, and I see them go through the different phases of their life. It's amazing," he added.

But now, after treating countless patients, Dr. Baylin is the one being treated. Baylin has non-Hodgkins lymphoma, which he has been fighting for the last few years. He has kept patients and the community posted on social media.

"There's a lot of people who love and care about me, and this community has sent cards, and gifts, and blankets, and you name it, this community has risen to be able to support me and love me in ways that I didn't even know were possible," Baylin said.

Baylin credits the team around him with being just that: a team, supporting both patients and Baylin as he fights the disease.

"He's been in good spirits this whole time, so it kind of helps us keep him up also. I think we've all kind of just rallied around to support him in whatever way we can," said Nia Eskridge, a receptionist at the practice.

"I did CAR T therapy in the middle of November," Baylin told WMAR-2 News. "Literally 60 days previous, I was 143 pounds and could not go from the bed to the bathroom without a walker, and here I am now practicing and seeing all my friends and getting to do fun stuff like go to the National Championship game."

Baylin, an Indiana University graduate, got to attend the National Championship game in Miami Gardens last month. The Hoosiers won their first national title.

Baylin's treatment is showing great progress; his doctor says he's in remission.

Baylin's journey isn't totally over yet; he needs a stem cell transplant. His son, Brandon, a senior at the University of Michigan, is stepping up.

"My son is going to be my donor, so we are a match. He's literally giving me the gift of life. In other breaking news, my son just got into dental school yesterday at the University of Maryland, so he will be following in my footsteps and being a dentist of some sort, and we're all super excited for him," Baylin said.

Baylin goes in this March, and keeps folks posted with a CaringBridge profile.

Baylin is encouraging donations to Johns Hopkins cancer research - for which Baylin says the practice has collected tens of thousands of dollars - and for his patients to keep taking care of themselves.

"When I come back, I'll still be the same smiling Doctor B, and I'll be here for you. In the meantime, my staff is here for you. They will take wonderful care of you while I'm gone," Baylin added.