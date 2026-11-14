Harford County launches cancer screening program for volunteer firefighters

Harford County is offering occupational cancer screenings to volunteer firefighters in an effort to detect potential health issues early.

The program launched in early October, with approximately 1,300 volunteer fire service personnel eligible to participate. So far, 135 have enrolled and scheduled screenings.

The county says the program is part of an effort to address occupational cancer risks among firefighters, which have historically been underreported.

All available appointments for 2026 are already filled, but the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Association is working to schedule additional screenings in early 2027.

New appointment dates will be shared with volunteers through their fire service email addresses. According to the county, appointments typically fill within 24 to 48 hours of being announced.

Retired or inactive volunteer firefighters without email access can call the association at 410-638-4710 to request information about participating.

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