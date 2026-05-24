Your Voice, Your Stories: St. Ann buy back, $30k in 48hrs nets kitchen space

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off in Baltimore with Ja Nai Wright where a Baltimore caterer landed her own kitchen space after raising $30,000 in 48 hours.

Baltimore caterer raises $30K in 48 hours, lands kitchen space

Next, Kelly Swoope talks with students majoring in nursing at Morgan State University which recently received $8.9M in federal research grants.

Morgan State gets $8.9M federal grant for research expansion

Rounding out the week Jack Watson tells us about parishioners who are working to buy back a historic Catholic church in Baltimore.

Parishioners work to buy back historic Catholic church in Baltimore

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.