Morgan State University receives $8.9 million federal grant for molecular biology lab and research

BALTIMORE — These fourth-year nursing students came from as far away as California to attend Morgan State University.

Morgan State gets $8.9M federal grant for research expansion Morgan State gets $8.9M federal grant for research expansion

They came for various reasons.

Nursing students at Morgan sound off on what inspired them to enroll at the National Treasure.

"I like the inclusion. I feel really included, especially in the program and finding; I feel like I found a family when I joined the nursing program."

"I just really wanted to go to an HBCU, and when I was doing my research, Morgan just spoke to me."

"Just always driving by seeing the campus and the fact that Morgan is always improving, they're always building something new."

The work they're doing at Morgan is not only attracting students from all over, but their efforts as a university are being noticed all over the country.

Monday President David Wilson gladly accepted a check from Senator Chris Van Hollen representing our federal leaders to expand that mission.

8.9 million dollars for a cutting-edge molecular biology research lab, additional equipment for their center for education and research in micro-electronics some of the tools to help the school get closer to the status of an R1 research institution.

"We are knocking very, very, very hard on the penthouse door, and on that floor stands right now about 180 of the top research institutions in the country. We certainly hope that when that announcement is made again that Morgan will be their neighbor," says President Wilson.

The money will not only help students here at Morgan State, but it'll also help the university, putting it more in the national spotlight for research.

"As all of you know, these chips really are the heart of the technological revolution. They're at the heart of our competition with AI. And they are really the drivers of the future in terms of technology. So having a place here at Morgan State University to help advance those efforts means Morgan State University really is at the cutting edge now of this ongoing effort," says Senator Van Hollen.

While these students will be long gone by the time the molecular biology research lab is up and running, they too see the benefits.

"Using that for the research purposes and being up there with uh the likes of other schools, other schools like Hopkins in Maryland, it's going to be great."