Your Voice, Your Stories: Savage Mill Bucks, Our Time Kitchen, Pothole filled roads, Healthcare scams

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off in Howard County where Jack Watson tells us about "Savage Mill Bucks," a new initiative encouraging residents and visitors to shop local during the summer.

From there, we head to Our Time Kitchen in Baltimore, where chef’s dreams are coming true. Maria Morales visited the incubator kitchen providing affordable space for startup food businesses.

Staying in Baltimore, Jeff Morgan reports on a new project called Operation Orange Cone to repair 110 miles of pothole-damaged streets in the City.

Rounding out the week is a Matter for Mallory, looking into health insurance scams.

Mallory spoke to a Maryland man trying to save money on health insurance, only to find out the hospital wouldn't accept his insurance leaving him with $7,000 in medical bills.

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.


