Baltimore to fix more than 100 miles of roads in 'Operation Orange Cone'

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is launching a road resurfacing initiative that will repair 110 miles of city streets this year, addressing long-standing complaints about pothole-damaged roads.

"They raggedy, if you are a person with a bad back, you really notice it," Cheryl Lou Smith said.

Watch as residents discuss damaged roads in their area

The condition of Baltimore's roads is a common complaint.

"In general, the roads are just in bad shape. I've been here 16 years and the road has never been paved," David Waterman said.

For some residents, the poor road conditions have resulted in costly repairs.

"The roads are terrible around here. I had to have my whole front end redone, the potholes are terrible and they're just taking their time fixing them," Carlton Williams said.

Williams added that repairs to his vehicle cost him almost $2,000.

The city's new initiative, dubbed "Operation Orange Cone," represents a nearly 53% increase in road resurfacing compared to last year, made possible by increased state funding.

"The increased HUR funding ensures that Baltimore can invest in long-term infrastructure improvements, reduce costly repairs, and provide safe and efficient roadways throughout the city," said Veronica McBeth, Baltimore City Department of Transportation executive director.

Some residents remain skeptical about the city's promises.

"I got to see it to believe it, so I mean right now I don't see much of anything going on, but you know there's hope that they will come through and repave," Waterman said.

Others, like Smith, who has lived in Baltimore for 70 years, are more optimistic.

"The one thing about Baltimore City is they've always tried to keep on things as long I've been here 70 years, but they always try to keep up things," Smith said.

The city plans to post signs a few days before work begins on each road segment. A map of roads scheduled for repaving is available online.

