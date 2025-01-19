Your Voice, Your Stories: Maryland’s Week in Review – Key Moments, New Beginnings, and Community Impact

MARYLAND — Every day it's a privilege to tell your stories. We're here for you, on the good days and the bad. At WMAR-2 News, we are dedicated to highlighting your voice and sharing important stories from across Maryland.

And now, we're compiling some of those stories in a weekly special, "Your Voice, Your Stories." It airs Saturday at 11 p.m., with the first show on Saturday, January 17th.

Here are some of the stories that caught your attention this week.



The Maryland Legislative Session is just getting underway, and while budget issues are at the top of the list of things to get done, the issue of cell phones in the classroom is also up for debate. It's a debate that had people on both sides coming together, sort of, "Senator Ready and I disagree on a million different things but we both agree that cell phones in schools, in middle and high schools especially are harmful," said Senator Jeff Waldstreicher from Montgomery County.



It's the weekend, and you may have a Target run on your list of things to do, but Mallory Sofastaiisays wait. You may save a bit more if you buy online.

Shop online, or in-store? What's the better deal? Hidden savings: The cost difference between shopping online and in-store at Target

Also, have you heard? For the first time in 60 years, Maryland has a new national preserve. It's in Southern Maryland and is expected to grow from 30 acres to over 40,000 over the next 3 decades.

From Southern Maryland, we head north to Dublin, Harford County.

That's where WMAR-2 New's Jack Watson met Brian Andrychowski who saw an empty building, and a need in the community, so Dub Sports and Fitness was born, "The kids, everybody's excited because, again, it's wintertime, kids can't train outdoors obviously with the bad weather we've had here recently. And they're looking for opportunities and this is a great place for folks to come."

One man's vision fills a need for young athletes. Dublin Sports

There are more stories, about artists getting creative and living within budget, and Ravens fans gearing up for Sunday's big game, but we want you to watch, TONIGHT, Saturday at 11pm on WMAR.

And remember, share your stories with the WMAR-2 News team, any time at Storyideas@wmar.com.