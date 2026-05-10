Your Voice, Your Stories: JFX Potholes, The Source & GirlTrek

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start out the week with a Matter for Mallory about the impacts potholes are having on drivers of the JFX.

DOT director: Baltimore has no plans to repave I-83, no timeline for change

Next, Megan Knight is in Howard County where ground is being broken on a new community center called "The Source."

Leaders in Howard County break ground on new community center called "The Source"

Rounding out the week, Ja Nai Wright tells us about a group of ladies in Annapolis who walk three miles each Saturday for health and community.

Wellness walking group utilizes Annapolis Mall to improve their health

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.