Your Voice, Your Stories: I-83 potholes, Coppin Heights, Hiring Teacher Coaches

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start out the week with a Matter for Mallory discussing potholes on I-83 and the damage they're causing to cars.

Baltimore drivers frustrated by I-83 potholes as city confirms no repaving is scheduled for this year

Sticking in Baltimore Kelly Swoope tells us about a plan to revitalize the Coppin Heights neighborhood along North Avenue.

Baltimore breaks ground on Coppin Heights revitalization

Rounding out the week, Jack Watson reports on the launch of a major hiring campaign to recruit teacher coaches for literacy and math.

Maryland to add 61 ‘teacher coaches’ to schools

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.