Your Voice, Your Stories: House atop caverns, Mt. Zion Cemetery, Cop saves pup

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start out the week in South Baltimore where one home may sit above 19th-century mining caverns, leaving the owner fearful of collapse.

South Baltimore home may sit above 19th-century mining caverns

Next is a Matter for Mallory diving into struggles of families trying to maintain Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Families struggle to maintain overgrown Mt. Zion Cemetery as ownership questions remain unresolved

Rounding out the week we meet the police officer who saved a pup from a rooftop.

Baltimore County officer saves dog from Dundalk rooftop

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.

