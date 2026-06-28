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Your Voice, Your Stories

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Your Voice, Your Stories: Grand slam for mom & Hope Lodge

your voices your stories
WMAR
your voices your stories
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BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start the week off with a Matter for Mallory reporting on staffing issues within the Maryland Comptroller's Office prompting an influx of unanswered calls.

"We do not have enough staff": Maryland taxpayers struggle to reach Comptroller's Office

Next Kelly Swoope meets an Oregon woman battling cancer who traveled thousands of miles to Baltimore for treatment and found an organization that provides free housing.

Oregon woman finds free housing at Hope Lodge for cancer treatment

Rounding out the week, Avi Carr-Gloth sits with a youth baseball player who dedicated a grand slam to his recovering mother.

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.

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