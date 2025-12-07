Your Voice, Your Stories: Fostering Christmas, Angel Park, Viral Fruit Pastries

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off with Raven Payne in Harford County where one group is fulfilling Christmas lists for foster kids and vulnerable adults.

Harford County group delivers Christmas wishes to foster kids, vulnerable adults

From there we head to Baltimore County with Kelly Swoope where an inclusive community playground honors the memory of a toddler who died nearly three decades ago.

Memorial Playground Lets ALL Kids Play Together - Angel Park's Amazing Story

Now it's time to get our sweet tooth fix, as Kara Burnett visits a Baltimore bakery going viral for its fruit pastries.

Bonjour Bakery in Baltimore draws long lines for viral fruit pastries

