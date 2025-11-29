Harford County community group fulfills Christmas lists for foster kids and vulnerable adults

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The season of giving is in full swing for Harford County community group, Fostering Christmas.

Since 2015, the group has fulfilled Christmas lists for foster kids in the area.

Chloe Anderson and her mom have been running the organization for the past four years.

"A lot of these kids in foster situations or group homes or even the independent living, this might be the first opportunity they get to ask for something they want or receive a gift that they've never been able to get before," Anderson said.

They work with the county's department of social services to receive Christmas lists.

But this year is different, with the group collecting lists from vulnerable adults with the state as their guardian.

"We ask for their favorite items, colors, stores just those kinds of things."

They start collecting lists at the end of August.

So far, they have 118 kids and 15 vulnerable adults to get gifts for.

Anderson told WMAR-2 News that it's a jump from last year.

"It always increases and we often see similar names from year to year. It definitely pulls on the heartstrings a little bit."

After they receive the lists, volunteers can fill it or sponsor an Amazon item.

People can drop gifts off at either NVS Salon and Spa in Bel Air or at Makers of Maryland in White Marsh.

Anderson said that even though it's a lot of work each year, she wouldn't trade it for anything.

"Seeing it all come together, that's always my favorite part. Even though it's so hectic and crazy and everybody's running around screaming their heads off sometimes even, it's just seeing it all come together and getting these gifts to social services and seeing how grateful even just the social workers are for what we do."

The group will hold a wrapping party on December 12.

Head here for information on how you can help make the holidays special for someone in need.