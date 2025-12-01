Inclusive playground keeps memory of 15-month-old alive while serving community

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — An inclusive playground in the community continues to honor the memory of a toddler who died nearly three decades ago while providing accessible fun for children of all abilities.

Angel Park offers something unique — playground equipment designed for everyone to enjoy together, regardless of physical limitations.

"If kids are friends with someone who accidentally broke their leg, then what can happen is they won't have disabilities at this playground," one young visitor explained.

"They'll still have, they have like a handicapped ramp, they have a handicapped swing, they have a handicapped zip line, so I really think that that's a great idea for a playground."

The park features ramps, accessible swings, and an inclusive zip line that allows children with and without disabilities to play side by side.

"The zip line and the ramps just to be able for everybody to play together I think is really important," said one mother. "There's not a lot of playgrounds like that."

Angel Park was built in memory of Ryan Szczbor, who died at just 15 months old. His mother Kelli spearheaded the community playground project 11 years ago.

"We went to Hopkins and he had a bone marrow transplant, radiation, chemo, his little body, he fought so hard, but at 15 months he passed away and he would be 28 years old now, and I can't believe that's been 28 years," Kelli said.

"So here at Angel Park I feel like he's always with me and he would be proud. He would have enjoyed this playground."

The playground addresses a gap Kelli noticed in the community during her son's treatment.

"It was just important to us because I met many families in this community whose children never got to go alongside their friends because there was mulch or maybe there was only steps, maybe there wasn't a slide that they could slide off their wheelchair and get on, or if they can't get out of a wheelchair, they never got the ability to swing," Kelli said.

The private playground operates year-round, welcoming constant use from children in the community. However, that frequent activity means ongoing maintenance costs.

"Next year will be the 10th year anniversary of Angel Park's existence and so it's important that we gather the right equipment to continue to keep it as important as it is to the community," said Michelle, a park organizer. "Next year or maybe 2 years from now we'll be replacing the surface again, and that is probably the biggest expense that we have, and it will be multi hundreds of thousands of dollars, and we are continuing to raise."

To fund operations and maintenance, the park holds two annual fundraisers — a bull roast and a 5K race. This Sunday, the community will participate in the 5K to ensure children can continue enjoying the accessible playground for years to come.

If you would like to register for the 5K, click here.

