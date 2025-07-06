Your Voice, Your Stories: Formerly homeless vet's new place, Flying firefighter, Mail thefts

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start out in Baltimore with Cyera Williams for another edition of Voice For Veterans.

After 27 years of military service, formerly homeless Army veteran Glenn Wiggins now has a place to call his own.

Baltimore Army veteran finds home and hope after months of homelessness

From there we head over to College Park, where Elizabeth Worthington caught up with a team of engineers designing a flying firefighter - a drone that can both detect and suppress wildfires before they get out of control.

UMD students creating a new solution to combat wildfires

In Towson we find Maria Morales and Buddy Sueck, the owner of Panache Fine Catering.

Thanks to some state revitalization grants, Buddy is sprucing up his longtime business on York Road.

Towson's sprucing up the place

Rounding out the week is a Matter for Mallory out of Frederick County, where the Sheriff's Office is investigating approximately 100 cases of mail theft since the beginning of the year. One resident Mallory spoke to is trying to reclaim $180,000!

"Unprecedented" wave of mail theft hits Frederick County: 100 cases this year, tax payments targeted

You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" on Saturday at 11 pm on WMAR. If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.