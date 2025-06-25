Baltimore Army veteran finds home and hope after months of homelessness

EDMONDSON VILLAGE — After 27 years of military service, Army veteran Glenn Wiggins now has a place to call his own, complete with furniture donated by community members.

For Glenn Wiggins, a key doesn't just unlock a door—it opens a new chapter. The Army veteran spent 27 years in military service but found himself homeless for six months, bouncing between shelters and hotels.

"If you try to take two steps forward, somehow or another it feels like you're taking two steps backwards," Wiggins said.

Before becoming homeless, Wiggins spent time in a hospital in West Virginia. His one desire was to return to Baltimore, where he was born and raised.

That dream has now become reality, and his excitement is palpable.

"How it feels? You want me to start doing some cartwheels in here," Wiggins said with a laugh. "That's how happy I am."

His new home comes fully furnished, thanks to a community that cared. Wiggins had the opportunity to select most of his furniture himself.

"I went in and started picking stuff, 'I want that, I want that, I want that,'" he said.

Even the television was purchased specifically for him. He now has a proper bed with a frame, though he's keeping his air mattress too.

"I ain't throwing it away; that thing cost too much money," Wiggins said.

His kitchen is fully stocked with cookware. "I got more pots and pans than a restaurant," he said.

GEDCO—the Govans Ecumenical Development Corporation—made the transformation possible, as its mission is to house and heal.

"There has to be someplace that people who are homeless can go to quickly and find shelter in that location," said Frank Principato, Case Manager at GEDCO.

Principato helped Wiggins find his new space and assisted with moving furniture.

"Packed up the truck and brought it down here, and just unloaded the stuff, and all Mr. Wiggins needed to do was say, 'Put that over here, put that over here, put that over here,'" Principato said.

Wiggins' next step is focusing on himself. For other veterans facing homelessness, he offers this advice: keep trying and don't give up.

"You got to put your foot down; if you can put boots down in another country, you can put boots down in this country," Wiggins said.

