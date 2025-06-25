Towson's sprucing up the place

TOWSON, Md. — Buddy Sueck is checking on a lamb dish for a dinner he's catering.

Buddy owns Panache Fine Catering. It's been in the same building on York Road in downtown Towson for 25 years. A building that was built in 1890.

“My side of this duplex was formerly a boot and shoemaker called Phipps and Sons,” he says. “And the other shop next door, which is now The Real Thing cheesesteak shop was the tobacconist and cigar shop.”

The front of his building hadn't been updated since the 1980s and it was showing its age.

But not anymore.

His was one of several downtown Towson businesses that recently got a facelift, thanks to county and state revitalization grants.

Now, a bright blue awning and door, and a fresh coat of paint, make his place pop.

“Now, the building is refreshed and we're gonna be here a longer time,” Buddy says. “It's great visibility for our business.”

Four businesses received new signage, new lighting fixtures and other façade improvements, and several are in the application process.

“As urban development happened, suburban malls and big box retailers, some of this was at the detriment of the main streets,” says Mark Shulman, vice president of the Towson Main Street Collaborative. “This program is really about helping the small businesses. York Road corridor has a number of those older businesses.”

And there's more.

Fifty-two new planters line the streets, uniquely painted by local artists. And starting this week, new trash cans will replace these rusty ones.

It's all an effort to add a little panache to downtown Towson.

“In the last 10 years, there's been $1.5 billion of new construction, if you start at Towson University and go up York Road to the circle,” Shulman says. “But we need to keep the small businesses viable and with more attractive street visibility.”

Buddy, a Baltimore County native, is pleased with the results.

“Towson's always been a center of commerce and shopping and fun,” he says. “I thought it was a great idea to be in the heart of Towson. It's been a great 25 years. I consider Towson to be my home for business.”