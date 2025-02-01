Your Voice, Your Stories: digging into mail thefts, feeding neighbors, and finding fossils

MARYLAND — A few weeks ago we started a new Saturday show here on WMAR "Your Voice, Your Stories". It airs Saturday nights at 11pm. While we'd love for you to join the show, we also know time sometimes doesn't allow it. So, we'll give you some highlights here.

Every week Mallory Sofastaii brings you reports to protect your money, privacy, and your identity. This past week was no different. She introduced us all to Ronnie Raigrodski, who lives in Baltimore County and noticed something was wrong with the checks he was putting in the mail, "I mailed five or six checks. I got a call from New York Life, where I have my long term insurance, and they said, 'You haven't paid your bill.' I’m like, I know I paid the bill. I mailed the check. It's in my checkbook.”

In Southwest Baltimore the 40 West Assistance and Referral Center is feeling the impact of the recent closure of Giant at Edmondson Village.

"Across 2023, the number of people coming to see us doubled from 2022, and then going into 2024, it's increased by another 10 percent," said Center Director Bill Webster.

40 West Assistance and Referral Center is on open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

And we want to introduce you to Felicia Ludwig, the founder of Maryland Fossil Finders. That's right, fossils.

A love of adventure, learning, and being the first person to touch a million year old object is just part of her motivation. She would also love to have people on the board who are in touch with accessibility needs, like physical and language barriers.

"Everyone should be able to know about this; everyone should be able to do it, and it should be a choice, not an obligation to not do it and not knowing about it," Ludwig said.

