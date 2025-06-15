Your Voice, Your Stories: Cecil copper thefts, Catonsville property donation, Amtrak Salvage, Towson Garden

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights the latest happenings in your community.

We start off in Catonsville with Jack Watson telling us about a friendly neighbor donating a piece of property to create a community green space.

In Catonsville, being neighborly is natural

Up next Blair Sabol reports on the Green Towson Alliance's annual native garden contest, and how native plants transformed the yard of last year's winners into a thriving ecosystem.

Thinking outside the garden box: Native garden contest now open in Towson

From there, its off to West Baltimore where Maria Morales caught up with Amtrak and their work on the Frederick Douglass Tunnel project.

The company began salvaging portions of neighborhood rowhouses that needed to be razed last year with hopes of giving back to the community. So now neighbors have a chance to pick up free refrigerators, stoves, heating systems, condensers, or anything else a house would need.

Amtrak's salvage center is helping communities in West Baltimore

Rounding out the week is a Matter for Mallory focusing on copper thefts causing dozens of lengthy phone and internet outages in Cecil County.

Copper thieves cause lengthy phone and internet outage in Cecil County; Police investigating dozens of cases

