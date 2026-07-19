Your Voice, Your Stories: Catonsville speed humps, Forest Hill development

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights some of the stories you clicked on.

Starting out the week is a Matter for Mallory focusing on a Catonsville homeowner whose yard has been crashed into nine times in a two year span. Baltimore County is now approving speed humps there, but now the neighbors have to get on-board.

Catonsville homeowner gets path to speed humps, but first must win neighbors' support

Next Jeff Hager is in Harford County where neighbors in Forest Hill are opposed to a townhouse subdivision project they say could ruin the area's natural habitat.

Townhouse subdivision project back on the table in Forest Hill

Rounding out the week Jeff Morgan visited Dundalk where a food pantry is helping struggling residents offset rising living costs.

Food pantry helps 11,000 neighbors, needs your support

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.