Dundalk Community Assistance Network sees growing demand as cost of living rises

DUNDALK, Md. — The Community Assistance Network in Dundalk is helping more people than ever as rising costs push more residents to seek food, housing and other support.

The organization helped 11,000 people in the last year, and demand continues to grow.

"We consistently see an increased demand for services, in particular for food, rental assistance, BGNE assistance," Executive Director Carla Shroyer said.

Food pantry helps 11,000 neighbors, needs your support Food pantry helps 11,000 neighbors, needs your support

On Friday afternoons, volunteers at the network's food pantry help neighbors fill their carts with vegetables, grains and meat, a week's worth of essentials for people like Barry Bathory, who has relied on the organization for years.

"I've been coming here for years. I've been part of the permanent supporting housing program for over 7 years. They helped me get stable. I just moved into a senior building. I come here about once a month to get food and not just for me. It helps to get what they put in your freezer and everything, but I also help out others who are not able to get out and stuff like that," Bathory said.

Bathory encouraged anyone feeling financial pressure to give the pantry a try.

"To me, this is one of the best pantries there is around. First of all, everybody in this building is so helpful. They're just so helpful and nice. The pantry has plenty of stuff. They probably don't get as many donations as they used to, but that's everywhere. But they do everything they can to help any individual who walks in this building," Bathory said.

The network is actively seeking donations to keep up with demand.

"You can make a financial donation or you can reach out via our information page and ask us for a list of items that we regularly need. In particular, right now, we're in need of household and hygiene products for our Community Choice Pantry," Shroyer said.

The food pantry is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

https://www.canconnects.org/

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