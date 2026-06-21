Your Voice, Your Stories: Bracing for water main break, Camp Lejune claims

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start out the week with a Matter for Mallory about a Lutherville community bracing for another water main break after a dozen similar problems have been repeated in the past.

"We're on borrowed time": Lutherville neighbors worry another water main break is coming

Next we head to Voice for Veterans reporter Cyera Williams, with retired Marine James Moore who served at Camp Lejune and was later diagnosed with cancer potentially due to contaminated drinking water.

'Just make it right': Baltimore Marine veteran waits for Camp Lejeune claim after cancer diagnosis

Rounding out the week, Kristi Harper tells us how USDA Forest Service cuts could end Baltimore's white oak project.

Baltimore forest research station faces closure under USDA cuts

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.