Your Voice, Your Stories: Astronomical water bills & veteran healthcare limbo

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.

We start off with Matter for Mallory about a Baltimore family fighting a $3,600 water bill for a vacant home.

Family fights $3,600 water bill after meter logs 77,000 gallons at vacant Baltimore home

Sticking with the subject of high water bills, Jeff Morgan gave us an update on 1,200 families in Allegany County who've been forced to skip daily showers and use creek water to flush a toilet because of astronomical rates.

Allegany County families are skipping showers due to high water bills

Rounding out the week is WMAR-2 News Voice for Veterans reporter Cyera Williams with a story on some veteran healthcare being left in limbo.