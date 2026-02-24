Family fights $3,600 water bill after meter logs 77,000 gallons at vacant Baltimore home

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore family is fighting a water bill totaling more than $3,600 for a home where no one has lived since July.

The City says one person uses about 3 cubic feet of water per month, or roughly 2,200 gallons. The vacant Southwest Baltimore home was billed for more than 100 cubic feet or 77,000 gallons. And another 70,000 gallons the following month.

Janeen Sullivan's family has owned the home for more than 60 years. Her aunt moved out in July due to health issues, and Sullivan has since been checking on the property and paying some of the bills, including water.

"I looked at it, I'm ready to pay it, and it was like $1,000. I'm like, she's not living here. And then I looked at the usage and it said it was 77,000 gallons of water. I'm like, yeah, that's a little crazy," Sullivan said.

Sullivan questioned how that volume of water could go unnoticed at a vacant residential property.

"I think someone would have noticed that kind of water leaking out of a house on the ground down the road. I'm pretty sure the street would have been flooded, pretty sure," Sullivan said.

Sullivan filed a billing dispute in October. The following month, another $1,700 was added to the balance. She filed another dispute in November.

"They did say they would send someone out to look at the meter, but again, that was October, and we're in February right now," Sullivan said.

With the total climbing past $3,600, Sullivan grew concerned the property could end up in tax sale.

"Bill keeps going up. I went online at some point and said just cut off service," Sullivan said.

After Sullivan contacted WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii, the city scheduled a site visit. A crew arrived the next day, but they were there to address a separate leak at a neighboring property.

A few days later, the city replaced the meter. Crews found no leaks or repairs and recommended Sullivan apply for a bill adjustment. The city could not share specific details about the case, but Sullivan said she was told a running toilet may have caused the spike. She said the sheer volume of water involved should have triggered an earlier response.

Sofastaii asked the city about the process for requesting a water meter inspection. Customers should contact the Department of Public Works Customer Support and Services Division by phone at 410-396-5398, visiting their office at the Abel Wolman Municipal Building, 200 Holliday Street, First Floor, Room 8, Baltimore, MD 21202; or email dpw.billing@baltimorecity.gov. An agen can order a meter investigation if needed. DPW also says most failed meters under-register water use — not over-register it. Click here for more information.

DPW also confirmed that while a billing dispute is active, an account is not eligible for tax sale. As of 2020, a residential property cannot be included in tax sale if the only lien is an unpaid water bill. The city also offers payment plans for water bill balances of $50 or more.

Sullivan has now submitted a bill adjustment request. DPW says reviews typically take about four weeks, and decisions are sent by mail.

"If we decide to get rid of the house, it's going to be our decision, not the city's," Sullivan said.

